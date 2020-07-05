Predicting the NFL stat leaders for the 2020 season

The countdown to the 2020 NFL season is on, with players just weeks away from reporting to training camp. As the days tick down until the NFL’s opening kickoff, excitement is building for a season that is sure to feature some incredible games and gaudy stats.

While NFL teams have less time to practice this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re sure teams will be ready when it’s time to take the field. Coming off a 2019 season that saw some incredible stats posted by stars and unheralded players alike, NFL fans can count on another season of fireworks.

After projecting every NFL team’s 2020 record, let’s dive into our predictions for the NFL stat leaders in 2020.

Passing touchdowns: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 52

Mahomes came close to breaking the NFL’s single-season touchdown record in his first full year as an NFL starter. Unfortunately, he didn’t get another shot at it last season due to his patella dislocation. The 24-year-old QB will be healthy heading into the 2020 season and we think he could take his game to another level.

Keep in mind, Mahomes just learned to read NFL defenses. That means he won the NFL MVP and a Super Bowl playing almost entirely on his natural ability. Coach Andy Reid and Mahomes are likely to open up this offense even more, especially with wideout Tyreek Hill healthy and following the addition of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. It would be wise for the Chiefs to sign Mahomes to that record-breaking extension this summer, because he’ll have a great shot at the NFL’s single-season touchdown mark this year.