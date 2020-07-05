Popular plumber who died during lockdown hailed as ‘beautiful soul’ by heartbroken wife

The heartbroken wife of a man who died during lockdown has paid tribute to her ‘beautiful soul’ who ‘made her laugh everyday’.

Kirsten Hurse has vowed to make sure her husband Gethin is ‘not just another statistic’ following his death on May 4 after a long battle with mental health problems.

Tributes have flowed for the well-liked plumber and gas engineer who lived for his work.

But Kirsten believes the off work during lockdown worsened his mental health struggles.







(Image: Kirsten Hurse)



She is now raising awareness for a suicide prevention charity.

Kirsten claimed a number of factors contributed to his depression, including being bullied online, but said not being able to work through lockdown saw his mental health deteriorate.

She told Wales Online : “Work for him was structure – he was very very good at his job and very proud.”

She said he tried to seek help on a number of occasions but she believes he would not honestly talk about the extent to which he was suffering.

“To look at him you would never think he would have mental health issues. It was not because he didn’t love me or his children – he just could not cope living anymore.”

The couple, from Swansea, met four years ago after being introduced by a mutual friend on a night out.

“A friend of mine called me up and said: ‘Do you fancy going for a drink?’ It was a random night out.

“He walked into the pub we were in with a mutual friend of ours and our friend said: ‘Can you look after him because I don’t feel well?’.

“Gethin had massive blue piercing eyes and the first thing I noticed was how he made me smile. He had such infectious laugh and smile. And from that day he would make me belly laugh every single day.

“The next day we went for breakfast together and we were pretty much inseparable since.

“The first we kissed I knew I would marry Gethin and we both said the exact same thing to each other.”

Kirsten and Gethin had planned to do a skydive for his 40th birthday next year so now she is planning on doing it with friends as part of a fundraising effort to support suicide prevention service Papyrus.

To donate click here.

“I think he would be proud. I think he would be laughing a little because I am petrified of heights.

“Me and Gethin were going to do it together in January for his 40th birthday. It is something we planned to do together.

“I am petrified but Gethin was extremely fearless in comparison to me. I want to keep his memory alive – he should not just be another statistic.”

The couple, who both have children from separate relationships, were planning on going travelling in the future to southeast Asia, which Kirsten now plans to do with her youngest son.









For Kirsten one of the hardest part of grieving was having to hold a funeral with social distancing restrictions.

“We had a funeral on May 26 but only 10 of us were allowed to attend. It was not nice.

“He was a really well-liked person – he was very personable. There were lots of people outside but not many as there would be.”

Kirsten has chosen to raise funds for Papyrus, a suicide prevention charity, because of their focus with working with young people.

“There is so much stigma attached to it and it’s talking to people to try and raise awareness to help just one person,” she said.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police told Wales Online : “We were called to assist ambulance colleagues at an address in Uplands Crescent, Swansea, shortly before 7pm on May 4.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services a 39-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner and the man’s next of kin have been informed.”

For confidential support the Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.