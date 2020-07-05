Plug-in deals: Holiday weekend FX and instrument sales

After taking a good look at each of the main features in the latest Logic Pro X update, it’s time for the notable holiday weekend plug-in deals. This time of year tends to bring a number of half year sales and things of that nature on plug-ins, software instruments, FX, and even some hardware gear for Logic users and music makers of all kinds. Head below for this weekend’s deals and freebies from Waves, UAD, iZotope, Spitfire Audio, Native Instruments, KORG, Apogee, and many others.

Every once in a while you have to take a break from the melodies, editing, and beat making to grab some new gear. And you certainly don’t want to do it when everything is at full price. While you’ll find huge price drops on MacBooks and iPad Pros (plus just about everything else) over at 9to5Toys right now, some of the big-time brands are also kitting out your arsenal at a discount this weekend with some serious plug-in deals.

You’ll find everything from professional FX suites and software instruments along with some nice freebies to try out and even some iOS gear you can implement into your Logic Pro X setup as external sound sources down below.

Plug-in deals, FX and software instruments:

4th of July Freebies:

Outside of the this weekend’s plug-in deals, we are also seeing some freebies. Most notably, Spitfire Audio has added a few new titles to its amazing collection free LABS software instruments since the last time we checked in:

4th of July hardware sales:

Here’s all of our latest coverage of Logic Pro X 10.5 along with some deep dives on the most powerful new features including Sampler, Quick Sampler, Auto Sampler, Step Sequencer, Live Loops and more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: