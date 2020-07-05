Philippine SEC Warns Against Crypto Schemes By Cointelegraph

Philippine SEC Warns Against Crypto Schemes
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines has warned the public against individuals and groups engaged in unauthorized crypto investments and trading, according to an announcement on July 1.
The Philippine SEC warned those who were involved in crypto schemes could face a fine or 21 years of imprisonment or both. It explained that:
