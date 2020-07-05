Open Source Money on Discovery Science By Cointelegraph

TV Review: Open Source Money on Discovery Science
The concept of Vision Tree’s “Open Source Money” series was always an intriguing one. A documentary-cum-reality TV show following the trials and tribulations of Disney-incubated Dragonchain (DRGN) as it attempts to negotiate a path through the perilous waters of United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) scrutiny.
With the premiere now upon us, 10 a.m. Eastern time July 4 on Discovery (NASDAQ:) Science, Cointelegraph has managed to get a sneak preview of the first two episodes. So… is it any good?
