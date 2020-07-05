NSW Victoria border to close; 127 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria; Towers lockdown frustration grows

New South Wales will shut its border to Victoria from 11.59pm tomorrow night, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed.

Mr Andrews said the decision was made after a phone call between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian this morning.

“All of us agreed that the best thing to do is to close the border,” Mr Andrews said.

“That closure will be enforced on the New South Wales side, so as not to be a drain on resources that are very much focused on fighting the virus right now across our state.

“I am grateful to the Premier of New South Wales for her support in giving effect to that.”

The border closure was described as a “precautionary measure” to contain the virus outbreak ongoing in Victoria.

Mr Andrews said there would be a permit system for people who needed to cross the border into NSW, particularly those residing in Wodonga.