NRL news, South Sydney Rabbitohs centre Braidon Burns season over after horror knee injury

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has revealed star centre Braidon Burns will be out for the season after dislocating his right knee in the Rabbitohs’ 26-10 win over the Bulldogs.

The medicab was immediately rushed on the field when Burns fell awkwardly stretching for the try-line midway through the second half at Bankwest Stadium.

Caught falling with his body weight onto his splayed right leg, Burns himself knew he had seriously injured as he immediately signaled to the sideline in agony.

“He’s dislocated his knee cap, so he’ll probably be gone for the season,” Bennett said.

“Yeah the last three or four years he’s finished the season with different leg injuries.

“He’s a 10 out of 10 bloke who’s great to have around the club and it’s hard.

“But that’s the game we play and the risk we take.

“We’ve all spoken to him, you don’t know what to say you’re feeling his pain and can’t do anything for him. It doesn’t make it easier for him or any of us.”