Nikola Katic: Rangers defender a doubt for start of next season with knee injury | Football News





Rangers say defender Nikola Katic will be out for the “foreseeable future”

Rangers defender Nikola Katic is set to miss the start of the new Scottish Premiership season after injuring his knee in training.

The Croatia international, who is facing months on the sidelines, sustained the injury over a week ago during pre-season training.

Katic is expected to miss Rangers’ Europa League last-16 second leg with Bayer Leverkusen and the start of the new domestic season, scheduled to begin on August 1.

A Rangers statement read: “Rangers are disappointed to announce that Niko Katic has sustained an injury during pre-season training.

“The injury was sustained more than a week ago and will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

“Niko is being looked after by our medical team led by Dr Mark Waller.”

The 23-year-old has become a fan favourite at Ibrox and has made himself a key member of Steven Gerrard’s squad.

In December, Katic scored the winner as Rangers won at Celtic Park for the first time in years.

The fixture list for the new Scottish Premiership season will be released on Monday at 9am.