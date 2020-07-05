NHK exit poll By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus desease (COVID-19) in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Voters in Tokyo re-elected incumbent Yuriko Koike as their next governor, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday, citing its exit poll, as the Japanese capital grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and prepares for next year’s Olympics.
Koike’s victory had been widely expected after her handling of the virus outbreak won plaudits from the public.
