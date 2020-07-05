Newcastle defeat Manly, late controversy over no penalty call

The Newcastle Knights held on for a thrilling 14-12 win over Manly on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle held a 14-6 lead for most of the second half before Cade Cust closed the gap to just 2 points in the 65th minute.

But in the dying seconds, Sea Eagles winger Tevita Funa appeared to be taken out off the ball by Bradman Best after he put in a grubber just metres out from the try line in a final effort play to steal the match.

Referee Grant Atkins sent the final play to the bunker who ruled there was no penalty or penalty try needed, officially ending the game with the 80 minutes complete.

NRL Highlights: Sea Eagles v Knights – Round 8

The decision from the bunker didn’t sit well with the Manly players who immediately approached Atkins for a further explanation.

Manly’s Addin Fonua-Blake and Jake Trbojevic were sent off by referee Atkins after the duo appeared to lose their temper following the bunker’s decision.

It was revealed after the match that Fonua-Blake told the referee he was a “f—— retard.”

After the match, the reaction from the final play left fans divided on social media.

Manly coach Des Hasler confirmed he would follow up with the NRL as to whether or not the bunker made the right decision to not award a penalty.

“Obviously, he sent Addin off so we’ll need to look at that,” Hasler said post-match.

“I think from Addin’s point of view, it was emotion and frustration, but you’ve got to contain that, so we’ll have to wait and see what the charge or the fallout of that is.

“I’ll have to probably check with Graham Annesley what the rule is in regards to the penalty try and the penalty and shot at goal.

“I’m sure it’s fine and it’s in the rules, but I’ll check and see what the NRL has to say.”