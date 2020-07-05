Newcastle 2 – 2 West Ham

Newcastle came from behind twice to deny West Ham a second successive Premier League win, with the Hammers having to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Michail Antonio got the visitors off to a perfect start with a thunderous finish inside four minutes. But Newcastle reacted well and equalised 13 minutes later as Miguel Almiron (17) tapped home.

It was a similar and much quicker story in the second half. Thomas Soucek (65) scored in his second successive Premier League game to put West Ham ahead once again, but less than two minutes later, Jonjo Shelvey (67) found the back of the net.

West Ham pushed hard for another late winner but were unable to find it this time. However, the point does edge them further away from the relegation places with 31 points, although they stay in 16th. Newcastle remain in 12th with 43 points.

