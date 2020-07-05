NASCAR at Indianapolis: Starting lineup, pole for Sunday’s race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was determined by the same procedure that has been in place for most races since the series’ return from its COVID-19 pandemic pause.

The starting grid for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records, which is scheduled to go green at 4:23 p.m. ET at The Brickyard and will be broadcast live on NBC, was determined by a combination of random draw and positions in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings in place of qualfying and practice sessions. 

Pit stall selection for Cup Series races that are run without qualifying is determined by the results of the previous race. In the case of Sunday’s race at Indy, the selection was based on where drivers finished in last Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Joey Logano will be on the pole for Sunday’s race after a random drawing of the top 12 in the point standings. This is Logano’s first pole of the season, in Race No. 16. Logano comes into Indy sixth in the point standings, 81 points behind series leader Kevin Harvick, but he has finished no better than 17th in his last four races. He was 36th and 24th in the weekend races at Pocono.

Joining Logano on the front row will be Kurt Busch, who is 10th in the standings. Busch is coming off a 13th-place finish in the Pocono Sunday race.

Logano (Team Penske) and Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing) drive for teams that know how to win at Indy in multiple series. Penske and Ganassi have combined for 22 Indianapolis 500 victories, with Team Penske earning 18, and each has one NASCAR Cup Series win at Indy.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Indianapolis:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis

NASCAR has scrapped prerace qualifying and practice to limit time spent at the track during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has mostly been using random draws to determine starting positions for races.

The results of Thursday’s draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Pos.DriverCar No. Team
1Joey Logano22Team Penske
2Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
3Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
4Justin Allgaier*48Hendrick Motorsports
5Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
6Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
7Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
8Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
9Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
10Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
11Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
12Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
13Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
14Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
15Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
16Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
17Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
18William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
19John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
20Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
21Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
22Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
23Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
25Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
26Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
27Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
28Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
29Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
30Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
31Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
32Ross Chastain77Spire Motorsports
33Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
34JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
35Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
36Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
39Johs Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
40BJ McLeod78BJ McLeod Motorsports

* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.

