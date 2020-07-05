NASCAR at Indianapolis: Starting lineup, pole for Sunday’s race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was determined by the same procedure that has been in place for most races since the series’ return from its COVID-19 pandemic pause.
The starting grid for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records, which is scheduled to go green at 4:23 p.m. ET at The Brickyard and will be broadcast live on NBC, was determined by a combination of random draw and positions in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings in place of qualfying and practice sessions.
Pit stall selection for Cup Series races that are run without qualifying is determined by the results of the previous race. In the case of Sunday’s race at Indy, the selection was based on where drivers finished in last Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.
Below is the starting lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis and how it was set.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?
Joey Logano will be on the pole for Sunday’s race after a random drawing of the top 12 in the point standings. This is Logano’s first pole of the season, in Race No. 16. Logano comes into Indy sixth in the point standings, 81 points behind series leader Kevin Harvick, but he has finished no better than 17th in his last four races. He was 36th and 24th in the weekend races at Pocono.
Joining Logano on the front row will be Kurt Busch, who is 10th in the standings. Busch is coming off a 13th-place finish in the Pocono Sunday race.
Logano (Team Penske) and Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing) drive for teams that know how to win at Indy in multiple series. Penske and Ganassi have combined for 22 Indianapolis 500 victories, with Team Penske earning 18, and each has one NASCAR Cup Series win at Indy.
Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Indianapolis:
- Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
- Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis
NASCAR has scrapped prerace qualifying and practice to limit time spent at the track during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has mostly been using random draws to determine starting positions for races.
The results of Thursday’s draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|2
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|3
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|4
|Justin Allgaier*
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|7
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|16
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|17
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|18
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|21
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|22
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|23
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|25
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|26
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|27
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|29
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|30
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|31
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|32
|Ross Chastain
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|33
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|36
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|38
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|39
|Johs Bilicki
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
|40
|BJ McLeod
|78
|BJ McLeod Motorsports
* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.