NASCAR at Indianapolis live race updates, results, highlights from the 2020 Brickyard 400

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The Brickyard 400 will run Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis without one of NASCAR’s most important elder statesman.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Jimmy Johnson pulled out of the race. He will be replaced by Justin Allgaier.

Elsewhere, though, it should be business as usual as the NASCAR season continues to heat up. Two-time Brickyard winner Kyle Busch will try to bounce back from his DNF at Pocono last weekend, and Denny Hamlin will try to continue his positive momentum.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at the Brickyard. Follow below for complete results from Indianapolis.

3:52 p.m.: A reminder that it won’t be Jimmy in the 48.

3:40 p.m.: Kurt Busch’s wife, Ashley Busch, had a banner flown over the venue to celebrate Busch’s 700th career start. Alex Bowman, who shares her initials, responded with a joke.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 was moved back to 4 p.m. ET rather than 3:30 p.m. ET as originally scheduled. The race is scheduled for 160 laps around the 2.5 mile oval with stage lengths of 50, 50 and 60 laps.

The later start time is notable, because Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not have lights in the event Sunday’s race is delayed by weather.

NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis

Here are the results of Thursday’s draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Pos.DriverCar No. Team
1Joey Logano22Team Penske
2Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
3Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
4Justin Allgaier*48Hendrick Motorsports
5Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
6Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
7Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
8Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
9Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
10Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
11Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
12Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
13Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
14Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
15Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
16Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
17Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
18William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
19John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
20Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
21Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
22Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
23Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
25Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
26Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
27Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
28Garrett Smithley53Rick Ware Racing
29Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
30Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
31Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
32Ross Chastain77Spire Motorsports
33Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
34JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
35Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
36Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
37Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
38Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
39Johs Bilicki7Tommy Baldwin Racing
40BJ McLeod78BJ McLeod Motorsports

* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.

