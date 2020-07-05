Napoli 2 – 1 Roma

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne curled in a late goal to give them a 2-1 win at home to Roma in Serie A on Sunday while inspirational midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo made his return for the visitors after a knee injury.

Insigne collected the ball just on the edge of the area, sent a dipping shot into the far corner in the 82nd minute and then celebrated by chest-bumping his coach Gennaro Gattuso as Napoli pulled level with their opponents on 48 points.

Roma stayed ahead in fifth spot on goal difference as the teams are level on their head-to-head record.

Atalanta continued their winning streak as Luis Muriel’s penality secured a 1-0 victory at 10-man Cagliari.

Atalanta, who have won their last 10 games in all competitions, stay fourth with 63 points and moved to within one point of Inter Milan while Cagliari are 11th.

Image:

Lautaro Martinez’s spot-kick was saved as Inter Milan slumped to defeat



Bologna‘s Gambian duo Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow scored in the last 20 minutes to give the 10-man visitors an unlikely 2-1 win over Inter Milan who once again threw away a match that seemed to be theirs for the taking in Serie A on Sunday.

The contest turned on a remarkable double save by Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski who stopped a Lautaro Martinez penalty and parried away Roberto Gagliardini’s effort from the rebound when Inter were leading and playing with a man extra.

The defeat almost certainly ended Inter’s lingering title hopes as it left them with 64 points from 30 games, 11 adrift of leaders Juventus and four points behind second-placed Lazio with eight games remaining.

At the other end of the table, Genoa boosted their chances of avoiding relegation with a last-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 at fellow strugglers Udinese.

Andrea Pinamonti’s penalty was saved but he fired in the rebound. Genoa moved two points above the drop zone, and five points below Udinese.

Brescia are six points from safety after a surprise 2-0 win over Hellas Verona but last-place Spal lost 3-0 at Sampdoria, who moved seven points clear of the relegation zone. Fiorentina won 2-1 at Parma.