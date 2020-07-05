Most Secure Android Phone in 2020

The Google Pixel 4 (and 4 XL) is the best Android phone when it comes to security. Google builds its phones to be secure from the start, and you get monthly security patches to guarantee that you won’t be left behind on future exploits. Three years of guaranteed updates will let you use your phone knowing you’ll be up to date for what is likely the life of the phone.

Best Overall: Google Pixel 4

Pixel 4 phones are updated directly from Google with the latest version of Android. Outside of any new features that may come with, the device security model has been updated and strengthened by a dedicated team that regularly audits and enhances the code used to build Android. On top of this, Google releases updates to the security model at the beginning of every month for the people who build Android phones to apply to its software. These are important, more important than any other update. Equally important, but often overlooked, is transparency. You shouldn’t have to trust a company when it says something is secure or updated, and the Android code for both the platform version and all updates is available for anyone to take a look at. Plenty of people do, and despite any opinions to the contrary, Android, as written, has proven to be a very secure platform. A phone like a Pixel 4 is the embodiment of this. Pros: Monthly (or more) security updates

Guaranteed updates for three years

Excellent software experience

Great cameras Cons: No headphone jack

Pixel 4 has weak battery life

Bleeding edge software can be buggy

At the forefront of Android security

Best Alternative: Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung used to have a poor reputation when it comes to Android security, but the company has done a complete turn-around and is now regularly updating and patching its phones. The Galaxy S20 ships with Android 10 and will get regular monthly security patches in a timely manner. It also has Samsung Knox, which adds an extra layer of security that can separate business and personal data and allow you to hide certain information behind a password. This can mean the difference between personal and corporate security. Outside of the security features, the rest of the Galaxy S20 experience is rock solid. It features a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, flagship speed thanks to the Snapdragon 865 processor, and a very respectable 4,000 mAh battery. You don’t get the official guarantee of updates that you do with Google’s Pixel 4, but Samsung’s recent performance in these regards has made us confident in the S20’s overall security. Factor that together with the improved battery life and display over the Pixel 4, and it stands out as an excellent alternative. Pros: Top-notch hardware

Samsung Knox

120Hz AMOLED display

Great cameras

Android 10 out of the box Cons: Expensive

Updates aren’t guaranteed like the Pixel

Timely updates

Best Cheap Flagship: Samsung Galaxy S10

The Galaxy S20 isn’t the only Samsung phone that shows a new dedication to security, and if you’re interested in a flagship that’s a little cheaper, the Galaxy S10 fits the bill. The Galaxy S10 has since been upgraded to Android 10 and keeps getting monthly security patches in a timely manner. Just like the newer Galaxy S20, Samsung Knox is on board if you need an extra layer of protection. It’s safe to say that the Galaxy S10 won’t get updates as long as the S20 will given that it’s a year older, but if you want that flagship Android experience while saving some cash, it’s still a great choice. Outside of the security perspective, everything else about the Galaxy S10 also holds up incredibly well. The build quality is excellent, performance continues to be speedy, and there’s no getting over that beautiful AMOLED screen. Pros: Top-notch hardware

Samsung Knox

Still getting regular security patches

Awesome display

Reliable cameras Cons: Not the newest phone in Samsung’s lineup

Still great

Best Value: Google Pixel 3a

The Pixel 3a is a scaled-back version of 2018’s Pixel 3, but it’s clearly one of the best value phones you can buy. The internal hardware isn’t over the top, but it’s extremely capable for pretty much all day-to-day tasks. On top of that, you still get the great Pixel camera system. You’ll also find the exact same focus on security and security-related software features. The Pixel 3a receives the same updates that the more expensive Pixel 4 does, and it gets them at the same time. The result is a super secure phone at a low price, making the Pixel 3a one of the best values out there if you don’t want to compromise your security just because you have a lower spending budget. Pros: Monthly (or more) security updates

Low price

Excellent software experience

Great cameras Cons: Not the most powerful

No wireless charging

Inexpensive, secure, and capable

Best Low Cost: Nokia 5.3

We wouldn’t consider the Pixel 3a to be an expensive phone, but if you’re shopping with an especially tight budget, you may need a phone that costs even less. For you, we’d recommend the Nokia 5.3. The Nokia 5.3 is part of Google’s Android One program, meaning it’s guaranteed to get two years of Android updates and three years of monthly security patches. This level of update commitment isn’t seen with some flagship devices, so getting it at this price is outstanding. The Nokia 5.3 also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, giving you a level of on-device security that’s not always expected for phones this cheap. Outside of those perks, the Nokia 5.3 also delivers a great design, an HD+ display with minimal bezels, expandable storage, and more. Pros: Monthly security patches are guaranteed

Running Android 10

Has a fingerprint sensor

Clean, uncluttered software

Great hardware

Keep your spending to a minimum