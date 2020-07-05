Most ‘do the right thing’ after UK’s hospitality sector reopens

After England’s hospitality sector , including pubs and restaurants, reopened for the first in more than three months, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the vast majority of people did “the right thing”.

Early indications suggest the reopening of pubs in England on Saturday (local ) did not overwhelm emergency services as many had feared in the run-up to the biggest easing of the COVID-19 lockdown .

After England’s hospitality sector, including pubs and restaurants, reopened for the first in more than three months, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the vast majority of people did “the right thing”. (Getty)

Early indications suggest the reopening of pubs in England on Saturday (local ) did not overwhelm emergency services as many had feared in the run-up to the biggest easing of the lockdown. (Getty)

For the most part, people appeared to abide by the rules, though in some places, the numbers out and about meant it was very difficult to do so.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation, was on shift on Saturday night, and said it was “crystal clear” that drunk people struggled, or ignored, social distancing rules.

Though the easing has been warmly welcomed by many, there are concerns the British government is being overly hasty in sanctioning the changes.

John Apter, chair of the Police Federation, was on shift on Saturday night, and said it was “crystal clear” that drunk people struggled, or ignored, social distancing rules. ()

Though the easing has been warmly welcomed by many, there are concerns the British government is being overly hasty in sanctioning the changes. ()

Meanwhile, people across the UK joined in a round of applause on Sunday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the free-to-use National Health Service, one of the country’s most cherished institutions.

The reverence with which it is held has been bolstered this year during what has been Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.

Though the UK as a whole has a confirmed virus death toll of 44,220, the third-highest in the world, behind the United States and Brazil, the NHS and everyone who works within it, in whatever capacity, have been lauded for their work and care.

People across the UK joined in a round of applause on Sunday to mark the 72nd anniversary of the free-to-use National Health Service, one of the country’s most cherished institutions. (Associated Press)

The reverence with which it is held has been bolstered this year during what has been Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks. (Associated Press)

Created by the Labour government after World War II in 1948 by bringing together the nation’s disparate health institutions, the NHS’ founding principles have never changed.