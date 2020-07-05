More than 1,000 gather for celebration of Black women in march and rally

More than 1,000 people marched through Boston on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the lives of Black women and demand an end to police violence, a demonstration that took protesters from Nubian Square in Roxbury to Boston Common.

The Say Her Name March & Rally was intended to uplift Black women’s lives by sharing music, food, and the arts, and to “lament the loss and uplift all the Black womxn taken from us by state and other violences,” organizers with Black Lives Matter Boston said on Facebook, using an alternative spelling of the word “women” intended to be more inclusive.

Women “hold up half the sky all over the world and have always been essential,” but Black womxn are too often overlooked, erased, and devalued, organizers said.