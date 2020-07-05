Michael Walters grab sparks Fremantle to break winless streak against Adelaide

Fremantle has ended its winless start to the season, overcoming the absence of skipper Nat Fyfe to down the Adelaide Crows in a clash of the AFL’s cellar-dwellers.

With both teams 0-4 coming into the match, it was a golden opportunity to get on the winner’s list, and it was Fremantle who prevailed in a 8. 6. (54) to 4. 10. (34) win.

In what was dour contest at times, it was sparked to life in the second half with Fremantle forward Michael Walters taking a Mark of the Year contender.

After the Crows mounted a second-half comeback and briefly tied the scores, the Dockers were holding a seven-point lead when Walters skied over Crows defender Daniel Talia to take the screamer.

Michael Walters celebrates with youngster Sam Sturt as the Dockers broke their duck against Adelaide (Getty)

Walters’ incredible grab left the commentary team stunned, with Hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall exclaiming that the Freo star had “created a goal out of nothing”.

“You just think it’s (Fremantle’s) ability to make the most of their opportunities that might separate them from the Adelaide Crows when the siren goes at the end of the match,” Dunstall said on commentary for Fox Footy.

Dunstall’s call proved to be prophetic, as the Crows slumped to an 0-5 start, their worst beginning to a season since 2010.

In the absence of Fyfe, young midfielder Andrew Brayshaw played one of the best games of his career, finishing with 23 disposals, eight marks and five tackles.

Veteran midfielder David Mundy also wound back the clock, with the former Dockers skipper tallying 25 possessions, while Walters, Rory Lobb and Darcy Tucker finished with two goals each.