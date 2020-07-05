Melbourne’s housing towers in lockdown like ‘vertical cruise ships’, top doctor says

Around 3000 residents across nine housing commission towers in Flemington and North Melbourne will be locked inside their homes for at least the next five days.

Over 500 police officers have been stationed at the nine buildings to ensure no one leaves their units. ()

Health authorities warn that timeframe could be extended if people refuse testing.

No-one is allowed to enter or exit the residences except for residents returning home, with more than 500 Victorian police officers tasked with patrolling the corridors.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced the unprecedented step late yesterday amid fears a coronavirus outbreak inside the high-rise towers could spread “like wildfire”.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly told reporters he supports the lockdown of Melbourne’s housing towers because of the movement of people. ()

Four more residents in the buildings have since tested positive to coronavirus, bringing the total to 27.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly today told reporters he supports the move because of the movement of people between the towers.

“I do know that part of Melbourne reasonably well and those towers, even though they are actually in two postcodes in different suburbs, they are very close together,” he said.

“We know there are cases in that group of towers – there were four more today as I understand it -so we are very concerned as are our Victorian colleagues are about spread in that setting.

A sign posted on the window of one unit reads “Dictator Dan, we are not criminals. This is classism, discrimination, martial law.” ()

“These are generally vulnerable people in terms of other health matters and so forth.

“They are vertical cruise ships in a way, we have to take particular notice and particular attention to make sure that the spread is minimised and that people are protected.”

It comes as the Victorian government announces hardship payments for the residents, who became trapped inside their own homes without warning.

Health authorities are warning of the potential for a catastophic outbreak amongst vulnerable residents living in close quarters. ()

Resources being provided ranged from sourcing baby formula, food and essential medications through to providing drug and alcohol support, counselling and domestic violence services.

Mr Andrews said the way authorities were treating the vulnerable group, many of whom have pre-existing health conditions, was similar to what would be done in a nursing home.