Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights start time, results, news for 2020 round 8

Manly and Newcastle will both be boosted by the return of key players.

Knights centre Bradman Best returns to the side after missing out on last weekend’s clash due to a COVID-19 breech.

While Manly will welcome back Moses Suli to the side who had missed the past month with a compound finger fracture.

The Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon will officially feel at home when they play their first game at Brookvale for the 2020 season.