Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights start time, results, news for 2020 round 8

Manly and Newcastle will both be boosted by the return of key players.
Knights centre Bradman Best returns to the side after missing out on last weekend’s clash due to a COVID-19 breech.
While Manly will welcome back Moses Suli to the side who had missed the past month with a compound finger fracture.
The Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon will officially feel at home when they play their first game at Brookvale for the 2020 season.
Despite missing Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker for this afternoon’s clash, Manly will have some confidence given they won both clashes against Newcastle last season.