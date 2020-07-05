Madison Bumgarner not excited about universal DH

Major League Baseball switching to a universal designated hitter has sat well with some people and not so well with others.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner isn’t so happy about having a universal DH, but acknowledged that he’ll keep his mouth shut and continue to do his job.

“Obviously, my thoughts don’t really matter on that deal,” Bumgarner said Saturday, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. “I do what I’m told. I’ll sit there and pitch and that’s it for now. I think that’s obviously where everybody wants the game to go, so it is what it is.”

Bumgarner is arguably the best hitting pitcher in baseball. He owns a career .532 OPS with 19 home runs.

The universal DH has been implemented for the shortened 60-game season in order to avoid overworking pitchers who may not be 100 percent up to speed by the time the season begins. The American League has been using one since 1973, and it’s worked out extremely well.

As of now, pitchers in the National League will once again be able to swing the bat in 2021…unless, of course, the league decides to keep the universal DH past this season.

The 2020 campaign is set to begin on either July 23 or 24.