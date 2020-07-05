Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Fourth of July at Tristan Thompson’s House

She added, “Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real… wtf lol people just be talking.”

A separate source told E! News, that they are not engaged but have enjoyed each other’s company during quarantine together.

“Khloe seems very happy with where things are right now. He seems committed and has made changes,” the insider said. “Obviously Khloe is hesitant and is taking it very slow. The time they have had together during quarantine has been very special and meaningful.”

“Khloe realizes when Tristan goes back to playing basketball and on the road, everything will change,” the insider continued. “She isn’t getting ahead of herself and she is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they have had together with True

The duo, who shares two-year-old daughter True Thompson, fueled romance rumors during the reality TV star’s 36th birthday party.