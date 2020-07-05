Kanye West Running For President 2020

Although I was the mind blown 🤯 emoji when I read the news, I shouldn’t be so shocked — the rapper has said more than once that he intended to run for office. Back in 2015, Kanye accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, saying, “It’s about ideas, bruh, new ideas, people with ideas, people who believe in truth,” before revealing he decided to run for President in 2020.



MTV

You can read his full speech here.