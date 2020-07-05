Kanye West Running For President 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Welp, in today’s episode of 2020, The Shit Show, Kanye West has announced his run for President.


Robin Marchant / Getty Images

The 43-year-old shared the news in a Fourth of July tweet:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION

Kim Kardashian responded with a simple American flag emoji…

…while Elon Musk, who recently hung out with Kanye and took this viral pic, replied to Ye’s tweet saying, “You have my full support!”

Although I was the mind blown 🤯 emoji when I read the news, I shouldn’t be so shocked — the rapper has said more than once that he intended to run for office. Back in 2015, Kanye accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, saying, “It’s about ideas, bruh, new ideas, people with ideas, people who believe in truth,” before revealing he decided to run for President in 2020.


MTV

You can read his full speech here.

Then last year, he said he planned to run in 2024 and that he would create new jobs: “When I run for President in 2024, there would be so many jobs that I’m not gonna run, I’m gonna walk.”

But, it’s worth noting that (so far) his 2015, 2019, and 2020 claims that he would run for President have been nothing but talk. According to Ballotpedia, Kanye has yet to officially register as an independent* candidate and has missed the deadline to do so for numerous states.


Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are, respectively, the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees. Kanye has also been a vocal supporter of the latter, making his supposed run against him…interesting.

Of course, people made jokes about the whole thing:

Kris Jenner getting ready to produce a spin-off of the Kardashians in the White House #ye2020

Kris Jenner getting ready to produce a spin-off of the Kardashians in the White House #ye2020

can’t wait to see Kim Kardashian’s next 73 questions with Vogue walking around the White House

can’t wait to see Kim Kardashian’s next 73 questions with Vogue walking around the White House

Kanye West isn’t really gonna run for President, but his next album will be called Presidential Dropout

Kanye West isn’t really gonna run for President, but his next album will be called Presidential Dropout

But others made it clear that Kanye ~supposedly~ running for President is no laughing matter:

it’s not even funny that Kanye is running for president... what the fuck is going on. our lives aren’t joke and neither are politics.

it’s not even funny that Kanye is running for president… what the fuck is going on. our lives aren’t joke and neither are politics.

Kanye West went from endorsing Trump to claiming he’d run against him —an announcement that benefits the president to the degree it spotlights Biden’s need for black voters &amp; his potential weakness with young voters https://t.co/0m4PUO6s6a

Kanye West went from endorsing Trump to claiming he’d run against him —an announcement that benefits the president to the degree it spotlights Biden’s need for black voters &amp; his potential weakness with young voters https://t.co/0m4PUO6s6a

Ppl literally voted for Harambe in 2016. They will 100% write Kanye in and cost us votes. This isn’t a joking matter. https://t.co/3Tvg50xcdD

Ppl literally voted for Harambe in 2016.

They will 100% write Kanye in and cost us votes. This isn’t a joking matter. https://t.co/3Tvg50xcdD

i can’t stress this enough do not write in Kanye’s name when y’all vote. this is not a game

i can’t stress this enough do not write in Kanye’s name when y’all vote. this is not a game

DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE.

DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE. DO NOT VOTE FOR KANYE AS A JOKE.

I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Until then, share your thoughts in the comments.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR