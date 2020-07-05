Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President-“2020 Vision”

On Saturday night, Kanye West sent Twitter into a frenzy, after he announced he was running for president. In a tweet, the rapper wrote,

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States [American Flag Emoji]! #2020VISION.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made it clear that he was supportive of Kanye West’s new endeavor. He tweeted, “You have my full support!”

While many seemed supportive, others felt this was disruptive and a way to split the vote. White House Correspondent, April Ryan made it clear that Kanye has missed the deadline and only made this announcement to create headlines. She tweeted,

“Former VP @JoeBiden is presumptive Democratic nominee for President!

@realDonaldTrump is presumptive Republican nominee for President! Rapper #KanyeWest hasn’t even completed the required FEC filing to actually be a Presidential candidate & is only running for news headlines!”

This isn’t his first time saying this. Back in 2014, West stated that he wanted to run for president but in 2024.

“When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely — yo, whatchu [sic] all laughing at?” he said at the time. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.”

West added: “What I’m saying is, when y’all read the headlines, ‘Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that, this and that, it’s like one in three African-Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing [sic]! They’ve got no opinion! They’re so scared!”

If Kanye did run for president, would you vote for him, Roomies?

