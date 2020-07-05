Jose Mourinho hits back at Arsenal following post apparently mocking Tottenham’s defeat to Sheffield United | Football News





Jose Mourinho says the social media post says more about Arsenal than Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has hit back at Arsenal’s apparent ridicule of Tottenham’s defeat at Sheffield United on social media by saying their north London rivals do not have any success of their own to enjoy.

The Gunners appeared to poke fun at Tottenham on Facebook when they posted highlights of their FA Cup win at Bramall Lane last weekend, with the caption: “It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.”

Mourinho believes the post says more about Arsenal than it does his club, suggesting the struggles of others would not be the source of joy for them if they were near the top of the league.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” he said ahead of his side’s game with Everton on Monday night, live on Premier League and Main Event.

“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.

“In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

“I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves. I don’t believe it was (Mikel) Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was (Granit) Xhaka or another captain that did it.

“It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”