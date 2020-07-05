Janet Jackson, 54, Spotted Without Makeup – Her Skin’s Flawless!!

A 54 year old Janet Jackson was spotted out without any makeup at all – and MTO News can report that her complexion Is flawless.

Janet Jackson was spotted out yesterday by the paparazzi in London. The legendary artist was having a bit of fun driving herself around the city.

Went wasn’t wearing a mask, but she was social distancing. The beautiful singer.dancer has been quarantining with her son in London throughout the coronavirus epidemic.

Janet had been cooped up in her mansion for so long, that now she’s started going out alone – and driving herself around. Before the epidemic, Janet always travelled with a personal security guard and a chauffeur.

Janet Jackson is a singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. A prominent figure in popular culture, she is known for sonically innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records, and elaborate stage shows.

Having sold over 100 million records, Jackson is one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. She has amassed an extensive catalog, with singles such as “Nasty”, “Rhythm Nation”, “That’s the Way Love Goes”, “Together Again” and “All for You”; she holds the record for the most consecutive top-ten entries on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by a female artist with 18.

In 2008, Billboard placed her number seven on its list of the Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists, and in 2010 ranked her fifth among the “Top 50 R,amp;B/Hip-Hop Artists of the Past 25 Years”. In December 2016, the magazine named her the second most successful dance club artist of all-time after Madonna.

She has been cited as an inspiration among numerous performers. Jackson was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.