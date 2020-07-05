Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 3.29% By .com

© . Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 3.29%



.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Sunday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 3.29%.

The best performers of the session on the were Ormat Technologies (TASE:), which rose 0.32% or 70 points to trade at 21740 at the close. Meanwhile, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (TASE:) fell 0.71% or 310 points to end at 43360 and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.14% or 4.0 points to 346.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bazan Oil Refineries Ltd (TASE:), which fell 8.47% or 6.1 points to trade at 65.9 at the close. Fattal 1998 Holdings Ltd (TASE:) declined 7.63% or 1260 points to end at 15250 and Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:) was down 7.33% or 123 points to 1555.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 305 to 72 and 35 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.91% or 0.37 to $40.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.86% or 0.37 to hit $42.77 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.13% or 2.40 to trade at $1787.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.12% to 3.4369, while EUR/ILS fell 0.02% to 3.8663.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.13% at 97.175.