iRig Keys 2 Mini MIDI controller with headphone jack launches for mobile

iRig’s latest device, the Keys 2 Mini, is a MIDI controller for mobile that has a headphone jack.
The keyboard boasts 25 mini keys, four user programable knobs and a new, smaller case. Further, the keyboard features TRS MIDI in and out with an audio out jack.
Overall, the iRig Keys 2 Mini aims to offer a portable solution for those looking to make music on iPhone, iPad and Android. The controller can be powered by a computer, mobile device, USB power supply or USB battery pack.
It’s available for $99 USD ($134 CAD) on iRig’s website.