Ireland to ease foreign travel restrictions from July 20 By

DUBLIN () – Ireland is to ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people from a “green list” of countries with low COVID-19 rates to be exempt from isolating themselves for 14 days, transport minister Eamon Ryan said.
Former prime minister Leo Varadkar in June said that the restrictions would be eased from July 9.
“A so-called green list… will be published on July 20,” Ryan said in an interview with Newstalk radio station. “The green list will be operating after that.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.