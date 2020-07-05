‘Increased momentum’ to move 2020 CFB season to spring?

The 2020 college football season is just a few months away with thousands of athletes on campus preparing to hit the gridiron this fall. Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic worsening, the odds of seeing college football this year are dwindling.

The NCAA lifted its moratorium on voluntary workouts for student-athletes beginning on June 1. A move that was supposed to be a major step toward college football being played this fall, has turned into a major factor in COVID-19 spreading across over 100 collegiate athletes.

As cases skyrocketed across universities, the virus also hit some of the biggest states across the country. States like Florida, California and Texas reported record-highs for new daily cases seemingly every other day. On July 2, the United States set the global record for new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day.

Now, according to the New York Post’s Howie Kussoy and Zach Braziller, the spikes in cases and looming risks have led to “increased momentum” toward moving the upcoming college football season to the spring semester. Talk is increasing in recent weeks about taking the cautious approach and delaying collegiate sports until 2021, when things will be safer and a vaccine could be closer. One Power Five athletic director said, via the New York Post:

“What’s most sensible is the spring. I understand the desire to have it in the fall, and there are challenges if you move all of your fall sports into the spring with all of your spring sports. But the argument here is: We will learn from the NFL experience. To put big-time college football in the spring, in likely an abbreviated season — maybe it’s only a conference format, eight- or -game season — we are going to have learned much more about the virus.”

The level of concern across the country is legitimate. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott was one of the most optimistic athletic officials about playing football this fall. After seeing the recent spikes across the country, including on college campuses, Scott now believes the season is “a lot more perilous” than even a few weeks ago.

While it’s not the scenario anyone in the NCAA hoped for, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley already recognizes football in the spring is viable. Given how the pandemic is unfolding, more prominent voices now seem to feel the same.

Since the moratorium on voluntary workouts ended, there has been a massive spike in COVID-19 cases among student-athletes.