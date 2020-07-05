How to Watch the Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks Shows on TV and Online

This year’s Fourth of July celebrations probably won’t be in full force, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions. But while we may all be stuck inside instead of gathering for BBQ, beers, and fireworks that doesn’t mean we have to skip on the festivities entirely. New York City and Washington, D.C., along with many other places around the country, will still host their renowned annual fireworks displays in 2020, and you can live stream it from the comfort of your own home.

You can catch the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks on July 4 at 8/7c on NBC or the NBC app. Not much is known about the pre-show due to the fact that live performances won’t be happening on a main stage, but we do know that John Legend, The Black-Eyed Peas, and Tim McGraw will be stopping by during the livestream. In another unusual twist, NYC and Macy’s have decided to split up the normally massive fireworks display into smaller displays throughout all five boroughs — meaning you’ll get to see a lot more of New York than just the East River this year, too.

If you don’t particularly want to party with New York, D.C.’s celebration, A Capitol Fourth, will also be available to stream July 4 at 8/7c on PBS, PBS.org, and the show’s Facebook page. The event will be virtually hosted by Vanessa Williams and John Stamos, with musical performances from Patti LaBelle, The Temptations, and more.

And remember, no matter how you stream our country’s blissful divorce from the British, wear a mask if you do venture out on the Fourth!

A Capitol Fourth