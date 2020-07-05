How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Despite having won this year’s title already, Liverpool will be determined to get back to winning ways after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of last year’s Premier Leauge champions Manchester City in their last outing. Aston Villa also have plenty to play for with Premier League survival on the line.

Aston Villa make the journey to Anfield as they face newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. Don’t miss a kick by following our Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream guide below.

Though this season’s title race was all-but-decided before the unscheduled season break, home side Liverpool have had mixed results on their return to competitive football notching one draw, one victory, and one defeat. The points picked up in those games have been enough to claim their first league title in 30 years, though they were brought back down to earth with a bang in their most recent game at the Etihad.

Aston Villa find themselves in a battle of their own at the other end of the table having taken just two points from their four post-lockdown games. The Villans currently reside in the relegation zone and need to pick up as many points as possible in their remaining six games to try and avoid the drop.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Liverpool vs Aston Villa no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Liverpool’s Anfield on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT kick-off in the U.S.. For those tuning in from Australia, it’s a 1:30am AEST start on Monday morning.

Watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the action but find yourself away from home, then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.

now and enjoy a 77% discount and 2 months FREE with its 2-year subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee.