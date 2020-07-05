How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Live stream Premier League football online from anywhere

Aston Villa make the journey to Anfield as they face newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool. Don’t miss a kick by following our Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream guide below.
Despite having won this year’s title already, Liverpool will be determined to get back to winning ways after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of last year’s Premier Leauge champions Manchester City in their last outing. Aston Villa also have plenty to play for with Premier League survival on the line.
Though this season’s title race was all-but-decided before the unscheduled season break, home side Liverpool have had mixed results on their return to competitive football notching one draw, one victory, and one defeat. The points picked up in those games have been enough to claim their first league title in 30 years, though they were brought back down to earth with a bang in their most recent game at the Etihad.
Aston Villa find themselves in a battle of their own at the other end of the table having taken just two points from their four post-lockdown games. The Villans currently reside in the relegation zone and need to pick up as many points as possible in their remaining six games to try and avoid the drop.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Liverpool vs Aston Villa no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Liverpool’s Anfield on Sunday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 4:30pm BST local time.
That makes it a 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT kick-off in the U.S.. For those tuning in from Australia, it’s a 1:30am AEST start on Monday morning.
Watch the Liverpool vs Aston Villa online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the action but find yourself away from home, then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend Private Internet Access as one of our top picks due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and more).
Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
Private Internet Access VPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Premier League.
How to stream Liverpool vs Aston Villa live in the UK
With no fans allowed in the grounds, the historic decision has been made to let every remaining match of the season to be broadcast live. The majority of the matches will be shown via the league’s three major broadcast partners in the UK: Sky, BT, and Amazon Prime.
For the Liverpool vs Aston Villa game specifically,you’ll want to tune in to Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event for coverage from 4:30pm. A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to Sky Sports channels.
How to watch Liverpool vs Aston Villa online in the U.S.
NBC and Telemundo remain the exclusive rights holders for showing live Premier League matches in the U.S.. NBC top-tier Premier League Pass will give you access to all of the season’s remaining matches, as well as offering highlights, analysis and on-demand replays.
The broadcasts are available on iOS, Android phones and tablets, desktop web browsers, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI via NBC’s dedicated app. If you’re outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC’s coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
Sling TV
In most areas of the U.S., you'll be able to watch the Premier League via Sling's Blue package.
Live stream Liverpool vs Aston Villa in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including all of the remaining games of the delayed 2019/20 season. Those braving the unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport’s coverage of Liverpool vs Aston Villa on mobile, PC, or tablet and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Those who aren’t already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you’re outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
Live stream Liverpool vs Aston Villa live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada. The network is set to show all of the remaining fixtures of the season, including Liverpool vs Aston Villa, live.
It is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
