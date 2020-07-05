Hilarious! Arshad Warsi asks people to buy his painting so he can pay his electricity bill

Complaints of hiked electricity bills were flooded all over the internet and just like everything else, people started to find humour in this too and started with hilarious memes and gags. One star who took the situation with great stride was Arshad Warsi.

We all know of his impeccable sense of humour. He got us laughing with his reaction to his hiked electricity bill this month. The actor tweeted that a whopping Rs. 1.03 lacs were debited from his account for electricity this month and to keep up with the expense, he is all set to sell his painting and save his kidneys for the next bill. He wrote, “People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill,”

People responded with hilarious comments on the actor’s take. Actor Shruti Seth replied, “Yayyy!!! I’m the proud owner of two of your exquisite paintings @ArshadWarsi I might have to sell one to pay my Tata electricity bill.” While a fan replied with an even more hilarious comment, “But sir to buy your painting I have to sell my kidney,”

At the end, Arshad tweeted that the matter was resolved by the electricity board but we’re happy we got to witness this fun banter anyway.