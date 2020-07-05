Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Government delays launch of COVID-19 contact tracing app in Ontario
  • This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in ‘Mystic Bronze’
  • Koodo tweaking its phone plan Tab system
  • Telus acquires smartphone repair shop company Mobile Klinik
  • Check out some of the Canadian apps on the Huawei AppGallery
  • Google confirms acquisition of Canadian smart glasses startup North
  • Amazon to open second fulfillment centre in Ottawa in 2021
  • Rogers announces shift to fully Canadian-based customer service team
  • Google hosting Smart Home Summit on July 8th
  • Disney+ Canada now features an ‘O Canada Collection’ of movies
  • Privacy watchdogs launch investigation into Tim Hortons mobile app
  • Starbucks Canada testing new ‘Curbside Pickup’ option
  • Carriers await Federal Court of Appeal’s decision on CRTC wholesale rates

