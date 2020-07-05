Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Government delays launch of COVID-19 contact tracing app in Ontario

This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in ‘Mystic Bronze’

Koodo tweaking its phone plan Tab system

Telus acquires smartphone repair shop company Mobile Klinik

Check out some of the Canadian apps on the Huawei AppGallery

Google confirms acquisition of Canadian smart glasses startup North

Amazon to open second fulfillment centre in Ottawa in 2021

Rogers announces shift to fully Canadian-based customer service team

Google hosting Smart Home Summit on July 8th

Disney+ Canada now features an ‘O Canada Collection’ of movies

Privacy watchdogs launch investigation into Tim Hortons mobile app

Starbucks Canada testing new ‘Curbside Pickup’ option

Carriers await Federal Court of Appeal’s decision on CRTC wholesale rates

