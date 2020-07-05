Google is playing the long game with its hardware company acquisitions

Google has a tech addiction. Like many who suffer from the same affliction, it has a drawer filled with all the things it has bought but never used except its drawer is filled with corporate ownership papers instead of boxes and cables.

Look back at Google’s recent purchases: HTC hardware engineers, Nest, Motorola, Fitbit, bits and pieces of Fossil, and now North. Google has shelled out billions for these acquisitions and we’ve not seen much change on the consumer-facing side because of it.

We expect more every time Google buys another company. Sometimes we don’t get it.

I’m not saying any of these purchases were a bad idea, I’m just saying that things like rebranding Nest products into “Nest by Google” or not having a third party oversee the manufacture of Pixel phones isn’t exactly what we expected when we heard Google had bought yet another hardware brand.

I’ll go a step further and say that some of these acquisitions made perfect sense, like buying Motorola’s hardware division and smartphone-based patent portfolio, for example. It was us expecting more that made it all seem like a letdown. Someone inside Google’s management carefully considers all aspects of a deal before it happens and we can only play armchair quarterback.

But a look at what exactly Google now owns and a little thought about what Google sees as the future of computing and the internet can help us piece together a strategy that it has surely already thought about — an entire ecosystem of mobile, wearable, and smart home products that are so good people will want to buy them.

I think that has been the plan all along. When you have billions to spend, you can play the long game. Google has more than a nameplate from these purchases. It has what is most important: ideas and people who can make them a reality. Google needs to make the next step happen itself instead of depending on partners and it has the pieces to do it.