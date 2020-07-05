Gigi Hadid Not Disguising Pregnancy

Gigi Hadid has been pretty mum (pun intended) on her pregnancy since confirming the news in April.
But, she just made it very clear that just because she’s been private doesn’t mean she’s disguising or hiding anything. In a series of tweets, the 25-year-old responded to a headline from British Vogue claiming that she had a “genius disguise” for her pregnancy.
“Disguise…?” the model wrote, adding that the optical illusion of her clothing was not intentional and that she wasn’t trying to hide anything.
The outfit in question is a jumpsuit she wore last week during an Instagram Live with Sophia Roe, a welfare advocate, where they discussed the Black Lives Matter movement, racial equality, and more.
A fan asked Gigi — who’s about six months pregnant — “How do you not have a tummy?” to which she replied that the bagginess of the jumpsuit plus the angle she was sitting at created an “optical illusion,” but that “from the side it’s a different story.”
In a second tweet, Gigi did not mince words: She’s “proudly experiencing” her pregnancy with the people who matter and not trying to hide a thing.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!