Gigi Hadid Claps Black at Claim She’s “Disguising” Her Baby Bump

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight.

The 25-year-old supermodel recently called out a publication for posting an article that suggested she’s been “disguising” her growing baby bump with her fashion choices.

Earlier this week, British Vogue published a story about Gigi’s pregnancy. The outlet explained that during an Instagram Live, the supermodel answered a fan’s question about not having “a tummy.”

The 25-year-old star answered, “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story!”

However, Gigi is clearing the air and clapped back at the publication for its misleading headline.

“Disguise ….,” she began her caption on Twitter, which was directly in response to British Vogue‘s post on the social media platform. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories—not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”