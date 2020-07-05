Ghaiyyath wins Coral-Eclipse at Sandown | Racing News

Ghaiyyath wrested away Enable’s Coral-Eclipse crown with a relentless front-running victory at Sandown.

Charlie Appleby’s remorseless galloper led after the first furlong and was never headed as he added his second successive Group One following last month’s success in the Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

Enable, having her first run of the campaign and absent since finishing a gallant second in last year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, was held up off the pace by Frankie Dettori and could never get to the winner – eventually finishing a two-and-a-quarter-length runner-up.

Just like at Newmarket, Ghaiyyath and William Buick refused to yield and won at 9-4 from John Gosden’s even-money favourite.