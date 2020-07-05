Geelong’s Ablett confirms family hardships, will be part of AFL hub

Geelong Cats star Gary Ablett Jr has confirmed he will join his side in their AFL hub despite revealing that his family is going through some difficult times.

Ablett and the Cats will leave for Sydney tomorrow as the AFL’s Victorian clubs depart for locations around the nation due to the recent spoke in COVID-19 cases in their state.

Victorian clubs are expected to remain in their hubs for at least the next 32 days.

But for Ablett who just celebrated his 350th match last night, it will be a tough trip away after revealing his wife has been forced to care for her sick mother battling cancer while also confirming his son has been recently diagnosed with a rare, degenerative disease.

“My wife and I have privately fought and continue to fight some pretty tough battles,” Ablett wrote on Instagram.

“Some of you might already know that Jordan is caring for her mum as she battles with cancer. But what many of you don’t know is that our son has been recently diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

“After a great amount of thought and consideration, we decided that it’s time to share this with you. We thank you for your love and support and want to emphasise just how grateful we are to be Levi’s parents.

“He is a true blessing to us and our family and we love him so deeply. Anyone who knows him knows how full of joy he is and how he always has a smile on his face.”

The Cats will spend the next week in Sydney before moving to their hub location in Perth.