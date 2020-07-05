Gauteng to lobby national government for ‘intermittent’ hard lockdown as Covid-19 surges – report

The proposal comes as the number of confirmed cases

is fast approaching the 60 000 mark.

Gauteng has the second highest number of infections

in the country after the Western Cape.

If the proposal is approved, it could mean shutting

down the economy for two weeks at a .

The Gauteng government will lobby the national

government to allow it to introduce an “intermittent” hard lockdown

with a predictable schedule in an attempt to counter rapidly rising Covid-19

infections, a Sunday report says.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the province

needed the measures to contain the rampant spread of the virus threatening to

overwhelm the system and cripple its ability to save lives, the Sunday Times reported.

The proposal suggests the economic hub shuts down

for up to two weeks at a , then reopens for a , before closing again in

a scheduled manner.

If approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet,

this will ultimately lead to the limited movement of people and block taxis

from loading 100% of their capacity during those periods.

The province may, however, struggle to convince

Cabinet. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana

Dlamini-Zuma said they would listen to the Gauteng government, but no decisions

have been taken, the publication reported.

Masuku also revealed his government had roped in

the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to mainly build field

hospitals with thousands of beds.

Under immense pressure

On Sunday, reported that South Africa’s

biggest private hospital groups said they have not reached capacity in the province, despite

being under immense pressure.

They added, though, that the situation remained

“fluid”, and the critical care capacity of hospitals, in particular,

was under stress.

On Saturday, reported the province announced

that 2 232 Covid-19 patients in Gauteng have been

hospitalised as of 3 July.

According to the latest Covid-19 figures released

by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Gauteng has 59 373 confirmed cases of Covid-19

with 282 deaths and 15 935 recoveries.

The province has the second highest number of

infections in the country after the Western Cape, which has 68 376 infections

and 2 026 deaths.

The country has 187 977 confirmed cases of Covid-19

infections and 3 026 deaths.

– Compiled

by Malibongwe Dayimani