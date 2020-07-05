Formula 1 live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix online from anywhere

After seven long months, Formula 1 is back to kick off its 70th anniversary season which will start with the Austrian Grand Prix.
The race was originally scheduled for March of this year but it had to be cancelled before the first practice after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for COVID-19. This will be Formula 1’s first championship race since the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Just like with other recent sporting events, the race will take place behind closed doors and no fans will be in attendance. There will also be a restriction on the number of members each team can bring to the Austrian Grand Prix. There are ten teams competing in the event and each team will have two drivers participating in the race.
The Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring which has 10 turns and a circuit length of 2.683 miles. The race will consist of 71 laps and drivers will cover just over 190 miles before completing the race. Up until now, teams could choose how many of each tire type they would take to a race but that is no longer the case. For the first eight grand prix of the 2020 Formula 1 season, each driver will get two sets of hard tires, three sets of medium tires and four sets of soft tires at every race weekend.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen from the Netherlands was the winner of last year’s Austrian Grand Prix as well as the winner of 2018’s race. He is currently the joint-favorite with Lewis Hamilton to win this year’s race.
Whether you’re a die-hard Formula 1 fan eagerly awaiting the start of the 2020 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.
Austrian Grand Prix – When and where?
The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria from July 3-5. The Austrian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 5 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the return of Formula 1.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix in the U. S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on ESPN. The network will show the race on ESPN beginning at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on ESPN. Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you watch the practice sessions and qualifying online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $20 for first month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Watch the Austrian Grand Prix in Canada
Formula 1 fans in Canada will be able to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TSN and the network’s coverage of the race will begin at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT on Sunday. You can also stream the Austrian Grand Prix online via the TSN app on your smartphone or tablet.
If you’re not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network’s content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription.
Live stream the Austrian Grand Prix in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to watch Austrian Grand Prix on the network’s dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. You can also steam the Austrian Grand Prix on your smartphone or tablet using the Sky Go app. Sky Sports will begin its coverage of the race at 1pm BST on Sunday.
Don’t want to sign up for Sky Sports just to watch the Austrian Grand Prix, don’t worry as you can watch the whole event live on NOW TV with a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99. NOW TV will also let you stream the races on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in Australia
Australians that want to see all the action at this year’s Austrian Grand Prix can do so on Fox Sports but you will need to be a Foxtel subscriber to watch. The network will show the race at 11:10pm AEST on Sunday evening.
If you’re not a Foxtel subscriber and still want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix, you can watch the entire event on Kayo Sports. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports’ 14-day Free Trial to watch the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.
Austrian Grand Prix Teams and Drivers
Mercedes
- Lewis Hamilton – #44
- Valtteri Bottas – #77
Ferrari
- Sebastian Vettel – #5
- Charles Leclerc – #16
Red Bull
- Alex Albon – #23
- Max Verstappen – #33
McLaren
- Lando Norris – #4
- Carlos Sainz – #55
Renault
- Daniel Ricciardo – #3
- Esteban Ocon – #31
Toro Rosso
- Pierre Gasly – #10
- Daniil Kvyat – #26
Racing Point
- Sergio Perez – #11
- Lance Stroll – #18
Alfa Romeo
- Kimi Raikkonen – #7
- Antonio Giovinazzi – #99
Haas
- Romain Grosjean – #8
- Kevin Magnussen – #20
Williams
- George Russell – #63
- Nicholas Latifi – #6
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.