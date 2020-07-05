Formula 1 live stream: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix online from anywhere

The race was originally scheduled for March of this year but it had to be cancelled before the first practice after a member of the McLaren team tested positive for COVID-19. This will be Formula 1’s first championship race since the 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After seven long months, Formula 1 is back to kick off its 70th anniversary season which will start with the Austrian Grand Prix.

Just like with other recent sporting events, the race will take place behind closed doors and no fans will be in attendance. There will also be a restriction on the number of members each team can bring to the Austrian Grand Prix. There are ten teams competing in the event and each team will have two drivers participating in the race.

The Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring which has 10 turns and a circuit length of 2.683 miles. The race will consist of 71 laps and drivers will cover just over 190 miles before completing the race. Up until now, teams could choose how many of each tire type they would take to a race but that is no longer the case. For the first eight grand prix of the 2020 Formula 1 season, each driver will get two sets of hard tires, three sets of medium tires and four sets of soft tires at every race weekend.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen from the Netherlands was the winner of last year’s Austrian Grand Prix as well as the winner of 2018’s race. He is currently the joint-favorite with Lewis Hamilton to win this year’s race.

Whether you’re a die-hard Formula 1 fan eagerly awaiting the start of the 2020 season or just want to tune in to see all the action at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, we’ll show you exactly how to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV or online from anywhere in the world.

Austrian Grand Prix – When and where?

The 2020 Austrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria from July 3-5. The Austrian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 5 and the race will begin at 9:10am ET, 6:10am PT, 2:10pm BST and 11:10pm AEST.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the return of Formula 1.

