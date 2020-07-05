Exclusive: Sonam Kapoor talks about father Anil Kapoor’s fitness obsession during the lockdown

Anil Kapoor’s reserve ageing is known to everyone. The 62 year old is defying age and how and the pandemic hasn’t stopped the man from staying as fit as ever. In today’s episode of 10 Minutes of Happiness with Filmfare, when host Rahul Gangwani questioned Sonam Kapoor about how his family is keeping up, she had loads to speak about her father and his obsession with muscles.

Sonam said, “The funniest human being in lockdown is definitely Mr. Anil Kapoor. He doesn’t care what’s happening to anybody. He is only worried about his muscle gains. So he’s like “Yeh teen mahine I’m going to gain muscle. Body muscle banaunga.” He’s 62 years old. I keep telling him to chill, why does he need muscle.””

When quizzed about how he’s keeping up and what’s his daily routine, Sonam added, “He’s been working out twice a day. Sometimes even three times a day. He wakes up at the same time everyday. He’s reading scripts. He’s an inspiration. He just doesn’t let go.”

Needless to say the actor gives in his all and it shows. Find out what more Sonam had to say about staying at home in the video below.