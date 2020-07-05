‘Everything Will Move to Confidential DeFi‘ Beam’s CEO Says By Cointelegraph

The Beam hard fork activated the support of confidential assets, or Beam CA, which enabled independent tokens to be issued on the Beam blockchain. It is a key component of the confidential DeFi, benefitting from the confidentiality and scalability features of Beam.

On June 29th, major privacy cryptocurrency Beam underwent a hard fork to enable “Confidential DeFi” on Beam. In the time of the DeFi boom, how will Beam’s confidential DeFi be different from other DeFi such as COMP and MakerDao? Alexander Zaidelson, the CEO of Beam, spoke to Cointelegraph about its prospects.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.