‘Everything Will Move to Confidential DeFi‘ Beam’s CEO Says By Cointelegraph

‘Everything Will Move to Confidential DeFi‘ Beam’s CEO Says
On June 29th, major privacy cryptocurrency Beam underwent a hard fork to enable “Confidential DeFi” on Beam. In the time of the DeFi boom, how will Beam’s confidential DeFi be different from other DeFi such as COMP and MakerDao? Alexander Zaidelson, the CEO of Beam, spoke to Cointelegraph about its prospects.
The Beam hard fork activated the support of confidential assets, or Beam CA, which enabled independent tokens to be issued on the Beam blockchain. It is a key component of the confidential DeFi, benefitting from the confidentiality and scalability features of Beam.
