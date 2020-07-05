Everything We Know About the 2021 Oscars

Awards season is still a ways off, but that hasn’t stopped us from wondering what the 2021 Oscars is going to look like in the midst of all this COVID-19 chaos. As it turns out, a few very important decisions about the 93rd Academy Awards have already been made.

Right now, the details about next year’s awards are pretty sparse, mostly because it’s hard to pin anything down during this pandemic. Some of the likely nominees have even had to push their premiere dates back a few times due to theaters closing down. Preemptive steps to address this unusual situation have been taken, however, so keep reading to find out everything we know so far about the 2021 Oscars.

The show will air in April instead of February. The 93rd Academy Awards telecast was originally supposed to air on Feb. 28, but due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the ceremony has officially been postponed to April 28.

The eligibility period has been extended. Normally, the eligibility period for the Oscars is Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of the previous year, but the 2021 Oscars are breaking tradition in order to give a little bit of a grace period to films whose production and premiere schedules have been disrupted by COVID-19. Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson explained the decision in a statement, saying “Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control.” Under the new parameters, to be considered for an Academy Award, a film must be released between Jan. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

Nominations will be announced in March. With both the air date and eligibility period getting bumped back, the nominations announcement has obviously been delayed as well. Nominees will be revealed on March 15, 2021.

Bong Joon-Ho, 2020 OscarsPhoto: Getty Images