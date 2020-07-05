Erik Olsen commits to CU Buffs, giving Karl Dorrell 1st in-state recruiting win

Karl Dorrell just found another reason to celebrate on the Fourth of July, having scored his first major in-state recruiting win with the CU Buffs.

Erik Olsen, a Heritage High School product considered one of the top 25 senior tight ends in the nation, announced Saturday that he’s committing to the Buffs.

Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and three-star get by 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior-to-be is the fifth member of Dorrell’s 2021 class and the second from Colorado, joining wideout Chase Penry out of Cherry Creek.

Olsen is the first prep ranked in the top 5 of 247Sports’ composite rankings in Colorado to choose the Buffs since Cherry Creek’s Dimitri Stanley, the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2018, opted to join CU.

The site’s top 4 in-state prospects are all currently committed to programs elsewhere, with quarterback Jake Rubley out of Highlands Ranch pledged to Kansas State; tackle Trey Zuhn out of Fossil Ridge pledged to Texas A,amp;M; Olsen’s Heritage teammate Terrance Ferguson pledged to Oregon; and tight end Sam Hart out of Cherokee Trail pledged to Ohio State.

The Heritage standout, who was the No. 22 tight end in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings, picked the Buffs over a final set of schools that included Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Washington. Olsen is one of four tight ends currently listed among Colorado’s best eight prospects for 2021.

Of his 19 reported offers, seven were from Pac-12 schools, and 18 from Power 5 programs, including Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Olsen, who also fielded an offer from CSU, caught 28 passes for the Eagles last fall for 533 receiving yards, averaging 19 yards per grab. He scored nine touchdowns, with one coming on the ground and eight through the air. As a junior, Olsen finished second on the Heritage roster in points scored (54) and fifth in total yards per game (47.6).

He announced June 27 via Twitter that the Buffs had made his final five after reportedly receiving an offer from Dorrell on April 19.