Erik Olsen commits to CU Buffs, giving Karl Dorrell 1st in-state recruiting win

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Karl Dorrell just found another reason to celebrate on the Fourth of July, having scored his first major in-state recruiting win with the CU Buffs.

Erik Olsen, a Heritage High School product considered one of the top 25 senior tight ends in the nation, announced Saturday that he’s committing to the Buffs.

Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and three-star get by 247Sports.com, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound senior-to-be is the fifth member of Dorrell’s 2021 class and the second from Colorado, joining wideout Chase Penry out of Cherry Creek.

Olsen is the first prep ranked in the top 5 of 247Sports’ composite rankings in Colorado to choose the Buffs since Cherry Creek’s Dimitri Stanley, the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2018, opted to join CU.

The site’s top 4 in-state prospects are all currently committed to programs elsewhere, with quarterback Jake Rubley out of Highlands Ranch pledged to Kansas State; tackle Trey Zuhn out of Fossil Ridge pledged to Texas A,amp;M; Olsen’s Heritage teammate Terrance Ferguson pledged to Oregon; and tight end Sam Hart out of Cherokee Trail pledged to Ohio State.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR