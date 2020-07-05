Enterprise Friendly Blockchain Tapping Into Wine Supply Chain Business By Cointelegraph

Enterprise Friendly Blockchain Tapping Into Wine Supply Chain Business
Tampering, theft and counterfeiting have caused the wine industry millions of dollars in lost revenue. Symbol, an enterprise-friendly blockchain project from the NEM ecosystem is now providing blockchain technology amid further frauds in wine productions, according to a blog post published by NEM on July 4.
Symbol reportedly developed a blockchain solution that can trace and verify a large number of transactions per second. This can help wine growers and producers keep track of what’s happening with their raw materials and products at every stage of production and distribution.
