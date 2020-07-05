Elon Musk unveils Tesla Short-Shorts for $69.420, quickly sells out

Elon Musk has a message for all the short sellers attempting to bet on Tesla stock.
Following his message from earlier this week, the Tesla CEO launched the Tesla short-shorts for the price of “$69.420.” USD.
The description reads, ‘Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with “S3XY” across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.’
Quickly after going live, the short shot, which is in red and outfitted S3XY on the back, sold out within minutes. Musk noted, “Dang, we broke the website” on Twitter.
Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020
Dang, we broke the website
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020
The S3XY are named after the Tesla vehicles, starting with the Model S, ‘S’ for sedan, and Model X, ‘X’ for the Falcon Wing doors, and the Model 3 and Y.
This follows the release of the Tesla Flamethrower and the $500 Boring hat.