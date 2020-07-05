Early July 4th sales discount HomePod to $200, Apple Watch $169, iPad Pro, and more

Today’s top deals include the Best Buy July 4th sale, along with Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, and Satechi’s latest promotion. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy July 4th sale discounts Apple’s latest offerings

The annual Best Buy July 4th sale is now live with expansive offerings and price drops across just about every category. Amazon is also price matching select offers. Now is a great time to load up on the latest tech from Apple and others, with a number of TVs on sale, smart home accessories, and much more.

One standout is Apple Watch Series 3 from $169. That’s a $30 discount from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen. You can also save on HomePod, MacBooks, and more. Check out this page for additional details.

Take $249 off Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro

Amazon offers the previous-generation Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB for $1,300. That’s down $449 from the original price and $249 from the regular and a new Amazon all-time low. For further comparison, the similar current-generation model goes for $1,499.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Satechi’s July 4th sale takes 20% off

Satechi is celebrating the 4th of July with its latest sale, taking 20% off a selection of wireless charging accessories and more. One highlight is on the Trio Wireless Charging Pad for $96. Down from $120, today’s offer is $6 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low. With the ability to simultaneously refuel three devices at once, this Qi charger can provide up to 7.5W of power to your iPhone. There’s also a dedicated slot for AirPods as well as an integrated Apple Watch charging puck to complete the package.

Twelve South launches July 4th sale

Twelve South has officially kicked off its July 4th Tent Sale with up to 60% off just about everything in their stable of products. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is Twelve South’s PlugBug Duo at $40. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and down $10 from Amazon’s current price. This nifty accessory connects to your MacBook wall charger and delivers two additional 2.1A USB ports. Perfect for traveling when a few extra USB ports would be helpful. Not to mention, it doesn’t add too much bulk, either. Shop additional top picks right here.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C HDD at $120

Amazon offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for Mac at $120. Saving you 20% from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer comes within $4 of the all-time low and matches the second-best to date. For comparison, other 5TB USB-C drives sell in the $150 range. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USB-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry or just keep around the desk, especially if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair LT100 Review: Add some iCUE RGB towers to your battlestation [Video]

Tribit QuietPlus 72 Review: Affordable ANC for bass lovers [Video]

Moshi Lounge Q Wireless Charger review: Upgrade your workspace [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: