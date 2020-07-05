Dr. Phil Has the Sweetest Reaction to Son Jordan McGraw’s Engagement to Morgan Stewart

Red, white and bl…ing!

On Fourth of July, sparks were flying high for E!’s very own, Morgan Stewart. The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host showed off a shiny diamond ring on that finger on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after, E! News confirmed that she and Jordan McGraw got engaged after dating for nearly seven months.

“Fireworks,” Morgan captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo that put her breathtaking jewelry piece on full display. “Plenty to smile about…,” Jordan wrote on his social media page.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star and her fiancé were soon flooded with heartwarming and sweet messages about their engagement. In fact, Dr. Phil (Jordan’s dad) couldn’t help but share a few kinds words to his soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

“Morgan Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan,” the talk show host expressed. “So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!”