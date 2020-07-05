Do you feel comfortable staying in a hotel this year?

According to a survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 44 percent of Americans are planning an overnight vacation in 2020 and 68 percent say they’re likely to stay in a hotel.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Hotel & Lodging Association announced industry-wide safety guidelines in May. In Massachusetts, hotels reopened June 8 and follow a checklist that includes cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing, and hygiene protocols.

How do you feel about spending the night away from home? Are you ready to sleep in a hotel or other accommodation? Why or why not?

